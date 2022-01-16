LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,839 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of LHC Group worth $9,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 396,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,252,000 after buying an additional 15,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after buying an additional 56,622 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 439,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $68,905,000 after buying an additional 38,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $131.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $223.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.01.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. The company had revenue of $565.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.30 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

LHCG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.82.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

