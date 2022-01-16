Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $128.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.00.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

LSPD opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.33. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $33.82 and a 1-year high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.