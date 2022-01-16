Linamar (TSE:LNR) PT Raised to C$105.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LNR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$99.00 price objective on shares of Linamar in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$99.00 price objective on shares of Linamar in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of LNR stock opened at C$80.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$75.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47. The firm has a market cap of C$5.25 billion and a PE ratio of 10.86. Linamar has a 12 month low of C$63.44 and a 12 month high of C$91.98.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.65 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Linamar will post 7.4700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Linamar news, Senior Officer Kenneth Mcdougall sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.65, for a total transaction of C$168,420.68. Also, Director Linda Hasenfratz acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$72.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,627,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,137,500.

Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

