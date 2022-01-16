Litecoin Plus Price Reaches $0.0315 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $86,768.69 and approximately $11.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0315 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,195.27 or 1.00022635 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00099459 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007110 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00032597 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00041008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.79 or 0.00740510 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.