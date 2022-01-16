Livenodes (LNO) Price Hits $0.0065 on Top Exchanges

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the US dollar. One Livenodes coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Livenodes has a total market cap of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00035625 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000219 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000186 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000677 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000046 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 83.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Livenodes

Livenodes is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. The official website for Livenodes is livenodes.online . Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007 . Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes

Livenodes Coin Trading

