Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

LYG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of LYG opened at $3.00 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 42,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 21,630 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 37,016 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 31,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 11,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

