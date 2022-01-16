Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Lowered by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 2.1% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $372.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $346.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.70. The company has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.28.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

