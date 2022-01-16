Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,484 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Loews by 862.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Loews by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $505,657.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $305,271.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,584 shares of company stock valued at $836,032 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

L opened at $61.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.85. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $45.11 and a 1-year high of $61.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

