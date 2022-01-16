Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 67.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 159,669 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at $840,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 274.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at $227,000. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOGI. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.86.

LOGI stock opened at $84.93 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $76.70 and a 1-year high of $140.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

