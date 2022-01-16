Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 98,218 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 194,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,218 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $14,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 291.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 408,145.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,517,000 after buying an additional 408,145 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $220,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $108,752.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $233,444. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CTRN. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Citi Trends stock opened at $57.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.83. Citi Trends, Inc. has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

