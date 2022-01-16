Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 62,260 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 63.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,260 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $10,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average is $60.29. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $168,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $712,663.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $2,105,952. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.