Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133,739 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $9,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBUU. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,088,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,175,000 after acquiring an additional 942,398 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,160,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 621,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,567,000 after acquiring an additional 279,406 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 782,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,414,000 after acquiring an additional 174,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 205,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 100,127 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $65.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.57 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.23.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MBUU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

In related news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,108,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

