Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $15,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bally’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s in the second quarter worth $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bally’s by 181.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 67.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stephen H. Capp purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.82 per share, with a total value of $246,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robeson Reeves acquired 5,750 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260 over the last quarter. Insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BALY opened at $33.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 2.31. Bally’s Co. has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $75.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.56.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

BALY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.22.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

