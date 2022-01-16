Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 128.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 507,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,500 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $13,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TBI. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 310.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 26.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.54. TrueBlue, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average of $27.58.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $577.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.85 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.