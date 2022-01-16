Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 210,550 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 464,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 210,550 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $11,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,969,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,175,297,000 after acquiring an additional 202,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,657,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,060,051,000 after acquiring an additional 111,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,452,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $546,682,000 after purchasing an additional 675,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,050,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 21,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,872,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,510,000 after acquiring an additional 303,041 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IVZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.58.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVZ opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

