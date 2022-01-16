Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 234 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 2,891.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 838,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,985,000 after buying an additional 810,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,109,000 after buying an additional 373,866 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,056,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 964,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,605,000 after buying an additional 300,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

In other YETI news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,122 shares of company stock valued at $9,411,164 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $70.78 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.27 million. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.