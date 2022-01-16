Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNCY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 50.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,336,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,133 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 171.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,898,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 170.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,628 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 76.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,257,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,549,000 after purchasing an additional 546,437 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 497.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 571,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 476,012 shares during the period.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

In other news, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 53,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $1,727,118.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $28,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,004,678 shares of company stock worth $281,614,342.

SNCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.