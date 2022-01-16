Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,614 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Avaya by 17.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avaya by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avaya by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

Avaya stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.96. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.85 and a beta of 1.46. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $488,733.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shefali A. Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $543,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,784. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

