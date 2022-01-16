Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,659 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 20,954 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter worth $427,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $689.58 million, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.94. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $117.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

