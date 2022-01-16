Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 120,671 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,671 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,221,000 after purchasing an additional 502,189 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 23.0% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 290,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after buying an additional 54,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Altice USA by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,405,000 after buying an additional 105,034 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Altice USA by 2.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 124,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the third quarter worth approximately $443,000. Institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $49,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $609,545. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average of $22.90. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

ATUS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altice USA to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

