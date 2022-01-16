Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Declares $0.80 Quarterly Dividend

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the home improvement retailer on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

Lowe’s Companies has raised its dividend by 57.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. Lowe’s Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to earn $12.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

LOW opened at $243.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.91.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies stock. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on LOW shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.71.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

