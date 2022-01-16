Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $491.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $523.00 to $491.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $448.96.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU opened at $328.98 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $415.38 and its 200-day moving average is $408.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2,475.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 632,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $255,784,000 after buying an additional 607,494 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after buying an additional 540,785 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 73.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $417,408,000 after buying an additional 482,605 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $127,445,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 398.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 427,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $156,140,000 after buying an additional 341,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.