Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 11,724 Shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 16.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Apollo Investment during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Apollo Investment during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Investment during the third quarter valued at $180,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 31.4% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 52.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AINV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Apollo Investment stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Apollo Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.07 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 63.83%. Apollo Investment’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.78%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.