Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 16.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,593 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 22,623 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.3% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 65,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 3.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 42,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $509.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 68.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

