Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.21 Million Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth $631,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 20.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,799,000 after acquiring an additional 19,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 527,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,221,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.73.

AVY stock opened at $209.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $147.40 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 30.46%.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

