Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 38 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 36.4% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 3.4% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 0.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML opened at $744.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $501.11 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The company has a market capitalization of $305.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $794.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $786.73.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $2.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 22.45%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. AlphaValue downgraded shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $815.71.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.