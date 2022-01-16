Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 9,115 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 44.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INVH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 381,913 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 53.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 233.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVH opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 96.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average is $40.90.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.11%.

In other Invitation Homes news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

