Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for high-volume consumer applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Display Solutions, Power Solutions and Semiconductor Manufacturing Services. Products offered by MagnaChip through its Display Solutions segment includes source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in LCD, light emitting diode, or LED, and 3D televisions and displays, mobile PCs and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in high-volume consumer applications. Semiconductor Manufacturing Services segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless semiconductor companies. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is headquartered in Chungbuk, South Korea. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE MX opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $26.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.55 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronado Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,046,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,354,000 after buying an additional 383,205 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,853,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,917,000 after buying an additional 254,503 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,835,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,783,000 after buying an additional 239,799 shares in the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,198,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,286,000 after buying an additional 168,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,187,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,096,000 after buying an additional 644,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

