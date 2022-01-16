Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,589 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 273.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.0% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.31.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,789.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,711.71 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,894.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,798.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.