Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Buys 768 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 486,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,160,000 after buying an additional 54,449 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% during the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 98,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,236,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 269,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,384,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $167.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.03 and a 200-day moving average of $167.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.