Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.37 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 449.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,447,850,000 after purchasing an additional 326,909 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,863,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,799,000 after purchasing an additional 85,293 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,019,000 after purchasing an additional 510,435 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $288.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.10. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $226.77 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

