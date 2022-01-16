Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,489,000 after acquiring an additional 204,974 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $787,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 677.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 97,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EDR opened at 32.15 on Friday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 22.02 and a fifty-two week high of 35.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of 30.63 and a 200-day moving average of 27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. The business had revenue of 1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.31 billion. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EDR. Morgan Stanley raised Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 35.07.

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total transaction of 331,353.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total value of 754,614.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 704,350 shares of company stock valued at $18,888,904. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

