Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 10,323 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1,152.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.3% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 25.0% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Deere & Company by 508.6% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 32,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,553,000 after acquiring an additional 27,505 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 3.4% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 4.7% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.28.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $379.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.84. The company has a market cap of $116.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $278.95 and a 12-month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

