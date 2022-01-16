Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to announce sales of $73.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.61 million and the highest is $74.14 million. Main Street Capital posted sales of $62.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year sales of $279.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.49 million to $281.02 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $299.65 million, with estimates ranging from $291.11 million to $309.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 117.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 68,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.09. 392,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.60%.

Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

