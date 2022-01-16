Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $547,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total transaction of $515,292.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $534,635.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $581,877.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92.

On Monday, November 1st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.72, for a total transaction of $6,034,400.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.38, for a total transaction of $5,967,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.07, for a total transaction of $5,941,400.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $5,868,800.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.21, for a total transaction of $5,824,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total transaction of $5,803,400.00.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $231.23 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.96. The firm has a market cap of $227.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.21.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

