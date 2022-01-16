Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $547,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 10th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total transaction of $515,292.00.
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $534,635.00.
- On Monday, January 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $581,877.00.
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92.
- On Monday, November 1st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.72, for a total transaction of $6,034,400.00.
- On Friday, October 29th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.38, for a total transaction of $5,967,600.00.
- On Wednesday, October 27th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.07, for a total transaction of $5,941,400.00.
- On Monday, October 25th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $5,868,800.00.
- On Friday, October 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.21, for a total transaction of $5,824,200.00.
- On Wednesday, October 20th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total transaction of $5,803,400.00.
Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $231.23 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.96. The firm has a market cap of $227.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.06.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.21.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
