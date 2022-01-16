Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Marcus Corporation engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through two segments: Movie Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Company’s movie theatre division owns or manages screens at locations in several states, as well as a family entertainment center. Marcus’ lodging division owns or manages hotels and resorts in several states, as well as a vacation club. It also provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development. The Marcus Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on MCS. B. Riley lifted their price target on Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marcus in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Marcus from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marcus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of Marcus stock opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Marcus has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.99 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 27.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marcus will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $575,209.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $38,700.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Marcus by 5.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus in the third quarter valued at $352,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Marcus by 105.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Marcus by 86.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 33,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Marcus by 242.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 41,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

