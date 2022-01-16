Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics for the treatment of epilepsy and other targeted neurological, behavioral and psychiatric disorders. The Company offers Ganaxolone which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with refractory focal onset seizures. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.71.

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $407.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.16. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.10% and a negative net margin of 572.12%. The company had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2,774.8% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 439,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 424,467 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,197,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,007,000 after buying an additional 370,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,090,000 after buying an additional 288,390 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the second quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,062,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,061,000 after buying an additional 232,590 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $2,276,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

