Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Short Interest Update

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Marubeni stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.96. 4,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.93 and its 200-day moving average is $87.86. Marubeni has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $104.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Marubeni will post 18.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MARUY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marubeni from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

