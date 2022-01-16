MASQ Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $94,745.00 (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. Over the last week, MASQ has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. One MASQ coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000468 BTC on major exchanges. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $4.96 million and approximately $94,745.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00064910 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00074659 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,307.16 or 0.07678148 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,013.87 or 0.99864195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00069512 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008170 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,578,456 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

