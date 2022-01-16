Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 266,717 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,003,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 266,717 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $116,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $100,154.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY opened at $53.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $69.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.16%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

