Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 872,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 309,441 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $127,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMG opened at $163.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMG. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

