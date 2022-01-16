Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,763,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,567 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $147,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 134,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.10.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.53. The stock has a market cap of $93.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.41%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.