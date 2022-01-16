Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $144.98 Million Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,291,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,365 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $144,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,015,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CZR. Truist lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $82.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

