Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,787,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,151 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $133,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 270.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the third quarter valued at $232,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 10.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 42.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.18 and a 12-month high of $53.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.4059 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

