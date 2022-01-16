Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,521,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,144 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $111,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 65.0% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 111.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 26,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $79.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.10. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.75 and a 12-month high of $83.19.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 171.54%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

