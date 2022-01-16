Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 56,036 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,672,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,036 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $121,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.46 and a one year high of $86.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.61%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

