Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 753,444 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 37.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,233,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 753,444 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $140,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 17.1% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 438.7% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 12,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 13.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 385,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,905,000 after acquiring an additional 44,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

Shares of PWR opened at $106.64 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.86.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.35%.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

