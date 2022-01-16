Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.0% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 11,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 21,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.8% during the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 31,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,908,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard stock opened at $372.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $365.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $350.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.63.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.