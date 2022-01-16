Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Position Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Match Group were worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Match Group by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 49,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,566,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,506 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 1,082.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 421,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,160,000 after purchasing an additional 385,782 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.11.

MTCH opened at $121.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.01. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.51 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

