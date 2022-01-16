Matthew Donald Hudson Acquires 26,041 Shares of MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) Stock

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) insider Matthew Donald Hudson bought 26,041 shares of MJ Hudson Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £10,155.99 ($13,785.79).

Matthew Donald Hudson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Matthew Donald Hudson bought 42,553 shares of MJ Hudson Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.91 ($27,147.97).

Shares of LON:MJH opened at GBX 38 ($0.52) on Friday. MJ Hudson Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 38 ($0.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 59 ($0.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 42.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 48.49. The company has a market capitalization of £65.61 million and a PE ratio of -11.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a GBX 0.13 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%.

MJ Hudson Group Company Profile

MJ Hudson Group plc operates as a financial services support provider for the fund managers and asset owners in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, Switzerland, Netherlands, Luxembourg, rest of Europe, North America, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advisory, Business Outsourcing, and Data & Analytics.

